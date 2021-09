Competitive domestic rugby makes it’s long awaited return in Tipperary this evening.

Cashel play host to Shannon in round one of the Munster senior challenge cup.

That game kicks off at 8pm.

Three more Tipperary teams are in Munster senior challenge cup action on Saturday.

Kilfeacle are in Rosbrien to play Old Crescent at 1.30pm whilst Nenagh Ormond play host to Midleton at 2.30pm.

Also at 2.30pm, Clonmel are in Kilballyowen Park to play Bruff.