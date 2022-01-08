Colm Bonnar gives update on Tipperary senior hurling panel

Colm Bonnar’s term as Tipperary Senior Hurling Manager gets underway in Tralee this afternoon.

They take on Kerry in the Quarter Finals of the Munster Hurling Cup at 2pm, and we’ll have live updates here on Tipp FM.

Speaking on Across The Line last night, Colm said that Covid-related absences and club and college commitments means that they only had as few as 20 players to pick from today.

He confirmed that Niall O’Meara and Bryan O’Mara won’t be available to the Senior panel this year:

“Obviously players have different commitments and at the moment they couldn’t commit to us this year but having said that, there is so many players in Tipperary that are putting their hand up there at the moment.

“There will never be a problem in terms of putting out a very good, strong Tipperary out on any given day, whether it’s challenge games, leagues or championships.”

However, there’s positive news on Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher’s recovery from an achilles injury:

“He’s inside training with us and he’s nearly at 100% now at this stage.

“He’s flying it, his commitment to training and what he’s doing is exceptional.

“To come back from an injury that he’s had and to come back from several injuries just shows how much people want to play for Tipperary and he’s a shining example for all.”

Tipperary team to play Kerry: