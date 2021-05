Colin O’Riordan’s back in the Sydney Swans match day squad this weekend.

The Killea native is named as an emergency for the Swans trip to Perth to play Fremantle.

Having been omitted from the panel for last week’s game with Collingwood, the Tipperary senior footballer is back in the squad for Saturday’s game.

Action gets underway down under at 20-to-11 Irish time tomorrow morning.