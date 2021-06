Explosive Boy for Cloughjordan trainer Pat Guilfoyle picked up the big win at Clonmel Greyhound Stadium last night.

The Peter Sutcliffe owned dog won the prestigious Larry O’Rourke National Produce Stakes, and the €16,000 winner’s prize in the process.

It’s Pat Guilfoyle’s second victory in the Clonmel classic, after winning with Grangeview Ten in 2019.