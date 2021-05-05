Close contest between Blackmore and Tipp footballers in search for Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment

There’s just a matter of days left in the search to find Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment.

Voting is still open on the Tipp FM website as jockey Rachael Blackmore and the Tipp Senior Footballers go head to head in the final.

Killenaule native Blackmore has gone from strength to strength as she made history at this years Cheltenham Festival and followed it up with victory at the Aintree Grand National.

The Tipp footballers meanwhile bridged an 85 year gap last year as they claimed the Munster Senior Football title.