It’s All-Ireland final day for Clonoulty-Rossmore.

The West Tipperary side take on Galway’s Cappatagle in the final of the All-Ireland Junior B hurling series.

The 2021 Tipperary junior B champions beat Blackwater of Wexford by two points in last weekend’s semi-final.

Throw-in this afternoon is at 2pm in Killeedy, Co. Limerick.