Clonmel to host international cycling event

Preparations are well underway for an international cycling event in Tipperary next month.

Verge Cross Clonmel will take place at Powerstown Park Racecourse over the weekend of October 16th and 17th.

There will be underage during the weekend as well as various senior age groups up to and including elite men and women.

Clonmel Cycling Club are the hosts with a number of riders from abroad already confirmed.

Even organiser John Dempsey says the course will be a challenging one.

“The race is based in the big car park that everyone would park in for the Clonmel Show or going to the races.

“60% of the course is there but what people wouldn’t know is there’s a wooded section to the racecourse as well called The Grove. So we bring the riders in there as well for more technical features – they’re twisting and turning in around the trees and it’s a bit hilly in there as well. The course is divided into two – it’s very hard in there while out on the main car park area you get to recover a little bit. It’s not as technical but there’s more horsepower required out there.”