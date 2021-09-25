Clonmel Cycling Club continue weekly underage cycling skills event

Young cyclists in the Clonmel area have a chance to have fun in a controlled environment over the coming weeks.

Clonmel Cycling Club and Tipperary Sports Partnership have been running an underage cycling skills event in Powerstown Park over the last few weeks.

The Saturday morning sessions will continue each Saturday morning for the next couple of weeks.

Organiser John Dempsey says it will give them a chance to improve their skills and possibly be part of Verge Cross Clonmel – an international cyclocross event planned for October 16th and 17th at Powerstown Park:

“It’s just basically fun for kids on bikes, it’s not a training session it’s just doing little skills, games with them, zig-zagging in and out of poles, turning, you know really simple stuff, a bit of fun.

“We’ve a good team of people running those and we’ve had good crowds the last few weeks.

“The aim is to get these kids in and just get them to enjoy it and then hopefully a few of them will ride the races in Powerstown.

“This is the gateway to cycling for them and you know there’s a race on their doorstep in a venue they go to every Saturday morning so hopefully we’ll be able to get some of those kids from the kiddies leagues into the racing.”