Clonmel Commercials The Team to Beat – Lambert

Clonmel Commercials remain the team to beat in Tipperary, according to former Tipp captain Samantha Lambert.

Commercials sailed through their group, scoring ten goals and forty points in their two group games, before receiving a walkoer in the final group game.

They now await the quarter-final draw, with games to take place on the weekend of October 23rd/24th.

Samantha Lambert says the three-in-a-row chasing Commercials are deserving favourites to win the championship again this year:

She said: “They’re huge contenders and they’re a massive physical side. They’re the ones to beat so everyone is looking up to them to see how they can overcome them. But there are teams like Moyle Rovers who will be looking to try to get a win over them but it will be interesting to see in the coming weeks what way the draw will go and that will make things more interesting.”