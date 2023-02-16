Clonmel Commercials Seán O’Connor adds Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup to his list of honours

Clonmel Commercials Seán O’Connor has added an Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup to his list of honours.

He scored a point as UCC overcame UL 1-16 to 16 points in last night’s final.

O’Connor, who captained the Tipp under 20 footballers, was part of the Commercials side that won the county title last season

At a wet and windy SETU Waterford he helped his college beat UL after extra time in a dramatic Sigerson final.

“We’ve been training all year and working towards it. After losing to UL in the first round we said we couldn’t lose again from thereon out.

“To be the fair all year the boys have been incredible. We had to go to the well a few times – we had to go to penalties against the two northern teams. To win it down here tonight in extra time is magic. Probably the best day of my football life so far so special yeah.”