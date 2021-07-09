Christie warns of stern Waterford test for Tipperary under 20 footballers

The seniors will be looking to build on the momentum of the Tipp under 20 team, which recorded an impressive Munster Championship victory last night.

The Premier beat Limerick in the quarter-finals 0-16 to 1-10 in Thurles, in what is Tipp’s first Championship win at the under 20/21 grade since 2015.

The win sets up a semi-final clash with Waterford in Thurles next Thursday night.

Under-20 manager Paddy Christie is pleased with the performance, but says they have to get the heads right quickly for the semi-final:

“Bar the first 10 minutes and last five minutes of the game, it (the performance) was very positive for Tipperary football.

“But it’s one game, it’s not the be all and end all. We’ve Waterford now. We had heard Clare are very strong, and Waterford have toppled them. So I’m sure they’re on a high and we have a big challenge ahead next Thursday night.”

Paddy spoke to Tipp FM‘s Stephen Gleeson after the game, and you can here the interview in full below: