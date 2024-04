Cashel have secured a home playoff semi-final in Division 2A of the AIL.

They were facing 4th-placed Banbridge at home in Spafield in the last game of the regular season.

They won out on a scoreline of 12-7

Division 2A champions Nenagh Ormond finished their campaign on a high.

They won away to UL Bohemians 25-16.

In Division 2C, Clonmel lost 19-14 away to Bruff but were already safe from relegation and couldn’t reach the playoffs.