Cashel RFC hoping to enter winter break with fifth successive win

Cashel will be looking to enter the winter rugby break with a fifth win in-a-row when they travel to Kildare this weekend.

The Tipperary side have recovered from a slow start in AIL’s Division 2A, to reach fourth spot and a likely challenge for second place behind leaders Queens University.

Cashel’s Peter Silke told Extra Time last night that they’re aiming to enter the winter break with momentum:

“We’ve won our last four matches so we’re quite pleased with that. And we’re heading off to Barnhall next Saturday to take them on. That’ll be the last match in ’round one’ of the League. It’s an away match with Barnhall, a tough team to play.

“And then we have a break, so hopefully it’ll give the lads some time to recover. We have a few injuries.”

Nenagh Ormond are bottom of Divison 2A and in dire need of a win away to Dolphin this Saturday.

In Division 2C, Clonmel host Enniscorthy after two successive postponements due to Covid-19 protocols.

You can listen to Peter Silke’s full chat with Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time below, from the 38.15 mark.