Cashel gears up for Tipp’s Fittest Superstars

Davy Fitzgerald says ‘Tipp’s Fittest Superstars’ fundraiser is going to be different to any event ever seen in Tipperary before.

The All Ireland winning manager and creator of ‘Irelands Fittest Family’ TV show launched the Cashel King Cormac’s and Cashel Rugby Club joint fundraiser called ‘Tipp’s Fittest Superstars’ with a questions and answers session with those present at the rugby club in the town last night.

Over two days in June, the 11th and 12th, Cashel Rugby Club will host this major club fundraiser, which is attracting teams from right across the island with mouth-watering prizes.

Any individual group, rugby or GAA clubs interested in taking part can register by contacting the officers of the respective clubs or by emailing [email protected]

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport last night, Davy said that while ‘Tipp’s Fittest Superstars’ is based on the successful television show, this one is going to bring a great buzz to the west Tipp town.

“It’s different – its way different to the hurling which is great.

“I’m very passionate about this event because its something similar to Fittest Family that we do on the TV – a lot of the same obstacles. I actually know a great bit of craic out of it. Normally the contestants take it seriously but they also end up having a laugh and I like that.

“I just like working with people and getting them through the course. Everyone will get through this course – they don’t have to be afraid. It’ll be tough but it’ll also be a bit of fun.”