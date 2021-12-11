RESULTS: Cashel continue great AIL form into Christmas break as Nenagh and Clonmel struggles continue

Cashel have made it five wins in a row in the AIL this afternoon.

The Division 2A side were in Leixlip taking on Barnhall today, where they were 29-21 winners.

Cashel take their impressive form into the Christmas break where they will return on January 15th to play Barnhall again.

Elsewhere today, Nenagh Ormond suffered their fifth defeat in a row in Division 2A.

They were in Musgrave Park taking on Dolphin where it ended up 42-12 in favour of the hosts.

Meanwhile in Division 2C, Clonmel end the first half of the season without a win following today’s defeat.

They were beaten at home by Enniscorthy on a final score of 31-8.

The AIL returns after the Christmas break on January 15th.