Cashel got their campaign off to a winning start last night in the Munster senior challenge cup.

They defeated Shannon at home last night on a final socre of 18 points to 17.

Three more Tipperary teams are in Munster senior challenge cup action today.

Kilfeacle are in Rosbrien to play Old Crescent at half-past-1 whilst Nenagh Ormond play host to Midleton at 2.30.

Also at half-past-2, Clonmel are in Kilballyowen Park to play Bruff.