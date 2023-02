Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett missed out on the chance to contest the sprint finish in todays opening stage of the UAE Tour.

The Bora Hansgrohe rider had been part of a large group of riders who went clear of the bunch – however this group split with Bennett in the second group.

The 151 kilometre stage was eventually won by Tim Merlier of the Soudal Quick-Step team in a photo finish from Australian Caleb Ewan.

Bennett eventually led in the chasing group.