Carrick Cyclist Patrick O’Loughlin comes second at National Road Championships

A Tipperary cyclist showed his strength on the final day of the 2024 Cycling Ireland Road National Championships.

Patrick O’Loughlin of Panduit Carrick Wheelers came home in second place in the men’s U23 category in Limerick yesterday.

The grueling event consisted for 5 circuit laps and 5 finishing laps to add up to a lung-bursting 161km race, hosted in Newcastle West Cycling Club.

O’Loughlin only lost out to Rory Townsend of Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, who also came third in the Elite men’s category yesterday.