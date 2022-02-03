Cancelled games mean GAA referee recruitment a necessity in Tipperary

A number of GAA games in Tipperary last year had to be cancelled due to a lack of available referees.

Tipperary GAA have labelled the lack of active qualified referees in the county as a ‘crisis’ and are encouraging people to come forward for an upcoming training program.

Secretary of the Referee Recruitment Committee, Philip Kelly, says new officials are needed in Tipperary:

“We’ve probably only about 80 referees in Tipperary and we’ve over 4,000 matches. So obviously, referees are stretched.

“We papered over the cracks in 2020 in that we had so little referees. But in 2021, we had a handful of games that couldn’t take place because we didn’t have referees.

“So that’s why we say, we are in a crisis. We need to get new referees on board.”

Details on how to apply for the referee training program can be found here: https://tipperary.gaa.ie/referee-recruitment-tipperary-2022/