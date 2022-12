Two of the final round of AIL fixtures that were due to take place today have been cancelled.

In Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond was to take on Navan whilst Cashel were to welcome Blackrock College to Spafield.

The games have been called off due to weather conditions.

Meanwhile in Division 2C, Clonmel host Sundays Well in Ardghaoithe.

That game gets underway at 2.30pm.