Cahir AFLW player goes from strength to strength heading into new season

Cahir’s Aisling McCarthy is continuing to see her status grow in the AFLW.

Ahead of her 4th season ‘Down Under’, Aisling has been promoted to the West Coast Eagles so-called ‘Leadership Team’ which includes the team Captain and Vice-Captain.

The club says that Aisling’s “football nous” and “hardworking nature” made her an ideal candidate for the position, which is voted for by her peers.

Aisling will be returning to Australia in the coming weeks, after helping Tipperary’s ladies footballers to retain their Senior status this summer.

The new AFLW season gets underway in January.