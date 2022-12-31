Cahill is up to the task as Tipp senior hurling manager, says Tipp GAA Chairman

Liam Cahill is well-prepared for the task at hand as Tipperary senior hurling manager.

That’s the view of Tipperary GAA Chairman Joe Kennedy who’s looking ahead to the new season.

Cahill takes charge of the Tipperary senior team following three years at the helm in Waterford and successful stints as Tipp minor and U20 manager.

Joe Kennedy says the Ballingarry native’s familiarity with the panel is a bonus.

“There’s been a lot of work done there in the past number of months, himself [Liam Cahill] and all the selectors were at most of the county championship matches keeping an eye on the panel.

“Since the 24th of November, they’ve been at it strong, trying to gel the newer players that are on the panel and get a bit of momentum going into the New Year.

“The success he’s made with minors – under 20’s and 21’s – most of those are now 22-25 years of age, so, the fact they’ve matured into fine players and added to maybe the few other lads, maybe a few older lads and a few younger lads coming behind them, he has a good base to start with.”