Busy day of football action

One team will book a place in this year’s senior football final this afternoon.

JK Brackens and Upperchurch-Drombane meet in their semi-final clash at 4pm in The Ragg.

Tipp FM will have live commentary of today’s game.

At the other end of the senior championship, Arravale Rovers and Rockwell Rovers meet in Dundrum at 12.30pm in this year’s senior football relegation final.

Elsewhere today, the lineup will be confirmed in the county intermediate football championship.

The first semi-final gest underway in Cashel at 2pm where Aherlow take on Thurles Sarsfields whilst at 4pm in New Inn, Grangemockler/Ballyneale meet Galtee Rovers.

A busy day of football continues with this year’s Tom Cusack Cup semi-finals where Ballyporeen play Drom-Inch in Golden at 1.30pm whilst at 2.30pm in Monroe, Cahir play Ardfinnan.

Meanwhile, the Junior A football semi-finals see St. Patrick’s play Sean Treacys in Boherlahan at 1.30pm whilst at 3.30pm in Littleton, Roscrea go up against Carrick Swan.