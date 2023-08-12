Busy day of County hurling action in store

Toomevara are the first team to progress out of the group stages of this year’s county senior hurling championship.

The North Tipp side defeated Moycarkey-Borris in The Ragg on a final score of 1-22 to 0-24 last night.

Darragh McCarthy impressed for Toome scoring 1-06 as the greyhounds are now guaranteed a place in the knockout stages.

Elsewhere last night, in the intermediate championship it finished Carrick Davins 2-16 Drom-Inch 1-19 whilst Ballybacon/Grange defeated Upperchurch-Drombane 0-15 to 0-13.

11 games take place today in the county hurling championships.

The first of three senior games today sees North champions Nenagh Éire Óg play JK Brackens in Dolla at 1.30pm.

The other game in group 1 gets underway in Littleton at 7pm where Drom-Inch take on Mullinahone.

Also at 7pm, in Boherlahan, Holycross-Ballycahill play Loughmore-Castleiney, with both sides coming off wins in the opening round.

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Denis O’Reilly Premier Meats, Thurles.

Five games take place today in the premier intermediate hurling championship.

The action gets underway in group 3 at 3pm in Dolla where Burgess and Newport go head-to-head whilst the other game in that group sees Clonakenny meet Silvermines in Borrisileigh at 7pm.

At 5pm in Drombane, Éire Óg Annacarty meet Sean Treacys whilst the other group 2 game today sees Carrick Swan and Thurles Sarsfields meet at 6.30pm in Clonmel.

Elsewhere, Ballina play Moyne/Templetuohy at 5.30pm in Borrisoleigh.

The first of three games in the intermediate championship today sees Golden-Kilfeacle play Kiladangan at 1.30pm in Drombane.

Then at 2pm in Holycross it’s Borrisokane vs Skeheenarinky whilst at the same venue after that at 3.30pm Kilsheelan-Kilcash play Shannon Rovers.