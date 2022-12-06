Brislane: Tipperary must improve development of players

Tipperary are behind Limerick in terms of developing players according to Eoin Brislane.

The Toomevara man has been speaking after his Monaleen side defeated Roscrea in Sunday’s Munster Intermediate hurling final.

Brislane took over as manager of Monaleen at the prior to the start of this season and has noticed the level of players being developed in Limerick.

The former Tipperary hurler says improvements must be made in Tipperary at the development stage:

“It kills me to say this as a Tipperary man but there’s about 13 of our team that came through the development squads system in Limerick but the way they are conditioned, the way they look after themselves and their diet.

“Limerick=have something going there unfortunately and we (in Tipperary) really need to have a serious look at ourselves.

“We have the players but we are obviously not doing it right at the developmental stage.

“Limerick have so many players coming through, unheard of players that lads wouldn’t even know of, unfortunately for Tipperary.

“This Limerick train isn’t stopping and if we don’t soon get our act together we are going to be in serious trouble.”