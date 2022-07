A Tipperary boxer is through to the next round at the World Police and Fire Games in the Netherlands.

Paddy Clavin is a member of the Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service and is also head coach with Templemore Boxing Club.

He recorded a unanimous points win over his opponent Peter van der Louw in the 86 kilo division in Rotterdam last night.

Paddy’s next opponent will be Saken Kussainov of Kazakhstan on Thursday evening.

The Kazak had a walkover in his first bout.