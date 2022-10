A Tipperary boxer will be part of a record-breaking 22 strong squad who will represent Team Ireland at the World Youth Championships next month.

Templemore’s Shakira Donoghue will compete in the 54kg division in La Nucia, Spain, this November.

This is the largest team ever fielded by the IABA at a World underage tournament.

A full squad of 2022 Irish National Youth Champions is attending, with the support of Sport Ireland and will depart on November 12th.