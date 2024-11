Tipperary’s Shauna O’Keeffe is back in the ring this evening.

The Clonmel women makes the walk in London for her fourth professional bout.

With a current record of 3-0, the 30 year-old is fighting Polish journeywoman Bojana Libiszewska, who has won just 7 of her 76 bouts.

The fight is taking place on a card hosted by world famous promoter Frank Warren at The Brewery venue on Chiswell Street in London.