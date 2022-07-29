Local man wins gold medal for boxing at World Police and Fire Games

A local man has won a gold medal for boxing at the World Police and Fire Games in the Netherlands.

Last night in Rotterdam Paddy Clavin, who is a member of the Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service and is also head coach with Templemore Boxing Club, came away with the win.

Competing in the 86 kilo division he had already recorded a unanimous points win over his opponent Peter van der Louw to make it to the final.

Last night he took on Saken Kussainov of Kazakhstan winning every round.

In a post on Facebook his boxing club said they were proud of their coach hailing him as an inspiration to the younger boys and girls at the club.