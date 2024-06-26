Local boxers in European action

Two young Clonmel boxers will be representing Ireland at the European Junior Boxing Championship today.

Keysie Joyce and Alanna Kenny have both progressed to the quarter final stages, in the 63kg and 80kg weight classes respectively, after both girls received byes in the first round.

They are part of a 25 strong Irish team competing in Sarajevo in Bosnia & Herzegovina against fighters from 28 countries.

Earlier this week, Templemore fighter Molly Doyle was defeated by her Polish opponent in the 54kg event.