Kaysie secures a medal at European Junior Championships

There were mixed fortunes for the Clonmel boxers in action at the European Junior Championships in Sarajevo last evening.

Kaysie Joyce won on points against Agata Stajcer of Croatia in the 63 kilo light welterweight division to guarantee at least a bronze medal.

She goes up against England’s Rihanna Mae Orogo Holden in the semi-final on Friday evening

However fellow Clonmel boxer Alanna Kenny bowed out of the competition at the quarter final stage losing on points to Russia’s Anna Buzuleva in the 80kg event.