Big things on the cards for Shauna O’Keefe

Clonmel boxer Shauna O’Keefe is aiming for a European title fight.

The 2023 Irish Elite Champion is 2 and 0 in her professional career

Having recently been called on by Katie Taylor to spar Shauna told Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time that she is on the hunt for an opponent.

“Unfortunately it’s not the easiest thing to get opponents now. So I need an opponent to agree and then the IBF and WBO European title is fully vacant at my weight and that is what I’m aiming for. Winning one of them gives me a world ranking straight away so that’s where I’m at.

“I’m also after being offered a massive deal with a big well know promoter – all will be revealed in the next few weeks. I know its going to be a bit of time from the last time I was in the ring but I think everything happens for a reason – my career is going exactly where it needs to go.”