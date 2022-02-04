Bourke & O’Brien named joint-captains for Tipp’s Camogie League campaign

Borrisoleigh’s Julieanne Bourke and Nenagh Éire Óg’s Grace O’Brien have been named as joint-captains for the Tipperary Senior Camogie team’s League campaign.

Bill Mullaney’s charges begin with a clash against Down in the Ragg tomorrow afternoon at 2pm.

It’s unclear if they’ll remain as captains for the championship campaign.

The Tipperary Junior Camogie team are also in Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Division 2 action tomorrow against Kilkenny in Freshford at 2pm.

On Sunday, the Tipperary Minor Camogie team are out in the Tesco All-Ireland Minor ‘A’ Championship against Limerick in Kilmallock at 2.30pm. It’s the first of three group games for Tipperary during the course of February.