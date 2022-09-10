Borrisokane book place in Intermediate hurling quarter finals

Borrisokane booked their place in the county intermediate hurling quarter-finals this evening.

The North side took on Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in a playoff, with the final score ending Borrisokane 0-24 Knockavilla 3-12.

The two sides had to play each other as after the conclusion of the group stages, both sides were level on points, level on score difference and level on points scored.

The result means Borrisokane are in the hat for the quarter-final draw, whilst Knockavilla will have to settle for a preliminary quarter-final.