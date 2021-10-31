Borrisileigh versus Loughmore/Castleiney the highlight of massive day of hurling in Tipperary

The county final line ups will be confirmed this afternoon in the Tipperary Senior, Intermediate and Junior A hurling championships.

In the Dan Breen cup, Loughmore/Castleiney and Borrisileigh meet in Semple Stadium at 2pm.

The winners will face Thurles Sarsfields in this year’s county final, following the mid sides two point victory over last year’s county champions Kiladangan yesterday.

Former Tipperary midfielder and Drom-Inch manager James Woodlock says Loughmore will be a formidable force today:

“Two big physical teams on Sunday and another big battle here.

“Borris are probably a little bit shorthanded but I’m sure they’ve been talking about that for the last two weeks and getting every ounce from every player that’s going to start for them but they are coming up against a formidable force in Loughmore.

“They are back for redemption after last year’s county final.

“They’ve got Michael Dempsey from Kilkenny in now giving them a push for the last couple of weeks and they seem to be a really happy well-gelled camp and John McGrath is in sublime form.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Tipperary County Council’s eParking app.

Meanwhile in the Seamus O’Riain, Templederry and Cashel King Cormacs meet in The Ragg at 1pm, with a place in the final against Killenaule the prize for the winner.

In the intermediate championship, both semi-finals throw-in at half-past-1.

In Littleton it’s Moneygall versus Kilsheelan-Kilcash whilst in Boherlahan, Moyne/Templetuohy take on Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams.

Before that though at 12 o’clock in the intermediate championship, the relegation final takes place in Golden.

That sees Arravale Rovers taking on Moyle Rovers.

Elsewhere, both Junior A hurling semi-finals also throw-in at half-past-1.

They see Nenagh Éire Óg taking on Holycross/Ballycahill in Dolla whilst at the same time Cahir, Galtee Rovers meet Skeheenarinky.