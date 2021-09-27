Borris Ileigh through to next stage of Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship

Borris Ileigh secured their place in the knockout stages of the Tipperary senior hurling championship with a 1-16 to 0-9 win over Nenagh Eire Óg at Semple Stadium yesterday afternoon.

The 2019 county champions set the tone early with Eddie Ryan, Conor Kenny, Jerry Kelly and inspirational centre back Dan McCormack pulling the strings as they build on an early lead.

A second half goal and a string of pointed frees from Eddie Ryan ensured Borris Ileigh qualified for the next round where they will be joined by Thurles Sarsfields, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Clonoulty, Loughmore, Upperchurch, Kiladangan, Mullinahone and O’Riain Cup contenders Killenaule who qualify via the divisional route.

After the game in the stadium yesterday Borris Ileigh manager Johnny Kelly said they were thrilled to overcome Nenagh and reach the knockout stages.

“Ya just very happy to get through the game, like we felt the pressure coming into it, we had to give second best to Kilruane there two weeks ago and had to do a lot of soul searching over the last couple of weeks.

“Delighted to get the win, tough conditions out there, it was very hard to hold onto the ball, very slippery, so on a day like that anything can happen, but I was very pleased with the way the guys responded, they’ve been excellent for the last two weeks and we’re in a quarter final, it made hard work, but we were there anyway.”

Sunday – Senior Hurling Championship results

Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-19 Roscrea 2-18

Borris-Ileigh 1-16 Nenagh Éire Óg 0-9

Kiladangan 0-16 Moycarkey-Borris 1-11