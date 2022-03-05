Bonnar & Power make changes ahead of busy National League weekend for Tipperary

Both Tipperary teams have been named ahead of a busy weekend of games in the National Leagues.

Colm Bonnar has made six changes to his team that lost to Dublin for Sunday’s meeting with Waterford in Walsh Park at 1.45pm.

Barry Hogan retains his place in goals and has a full-back line of Cathal Barrett, James Quigley and Brian McGrath.

Ronan Maher starts at centre-back with Robert Byrne and Dillon Quirke on the wings whilst Paddy Cadell and Barry Heffernan partner in midfield.

The wing forward line is made up of Conor Bowe, Jason Forde and Michael Breen.

In the full-forward line, Mark Kehoe and John McGrath come in to join Jake Morris.

We'll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM.

Tipperary panel to play Waterford:

Meanwhile, David Power has named his team to play Wexford at 2pm on Sunday.

The team shows two changes from the one that beat Sligo last weekend.

Michael O’Reilly keeps his place in goals and has Shane O’Connell, Jimmy Feehan and Jack Harney in the full-back line.

Kevin Fahey, Sean O’Connell and Robbie Kiely are in the half-back line whilst Conal Kennedy and Mark Russell are in midfield.

Jack Kennedy is at centre forward and has Bill Maher and Teddy Doyle on the wings whilst Mikey O’Shea, Conor Sweeney and Sean O’Connor make up the full-forward line.

Tipperary panel to play Wexford: