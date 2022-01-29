Big wins for all three Tipperary AIL teams this afternoon

All three Tipperary teams recorded victories in the AIL this afternoon.

In Division 2A, Cashel extended their winning streak to eight, thanks to an injury time try.

They trailed Old Crescent by four points late on in Spafield before a maul from a lineout saw Cashel touchdown for the 22-19 win.

Elsewhere in Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond had a huge win over Ballymena in New Ormond Park.

Two John Hayes tries along with tries from Peter Coman, Evan Murphy, David Gleeson and Kevin O’Flaherty saw Nenagh run out 41-7 winners.

Those results mean Cashel leapfrog Ballymena into second place, whilst Nenagh remain in second from bottom but are now five points ahead of bottom-placed Rainey Old Boys and just three behind UL Bohemian.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Clonmel recorded a big away win in Tyrone.

They defeated Omagh Academicals 8-6, with Omagh having a match winning penalty hit the post in injury time.

The AIL now goes on a break and will return on February 19th.