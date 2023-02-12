Big day for St. Michael’s soccer club today as they take on Hibernians in FAI Junior Cup last 16

It’s a massive day for St. Michael’s soccer club today.

The Tipp town side are the last remaining Tipperary team left in the FAI Junior Cup last 16.

They welcome Waterford side Hibernians to Cooke Park for a 2pm kick-off.

The Waterford side sit second in their league, just behind last year’s Junior Cup winners Villa FC.

Local soccer analyst Muiris Walsh believes Michael’s could edge a out a close cup tie.

“I think it will be a good football match because you have two very good footballing teams.

“I’ve seen Hibs a couple of times this season and as I say, they are a good footballing side,

“Michae;’s, they won’t panic, if they need to go to extra-time, if they need to go to penalties, they’ll back Adrian Walsh inside in the goal.

“It promises to be a right good tie but it’s one that Michael’s, I can’t see them winning comfortably but I can see them getting the job done.”