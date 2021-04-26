Bennett’s Tour de France exploits go up against Tipp’s Munster football glory

The final four have been decided and the focus is on Sam Bennett and his epic performance during last year’s Tour De France as he claimed two stage wins & the Green Jersey and the glory for his country and his county.

Up against the Carrick on Suir cyclist is the extraordinary performances of the Tipperary footballers as they became history makers by winning the Munster final with a stirring performance against Cork as Conor Sweeney lifted the cup on the centenary weekend of Bloody Sunday.

Two of Tipperary’s greatest sporting moments, both from 2020.

You can vote now on the Tipp FM website.

Tipperary’s greatest sporting moment is sponsored by your Local Credit Union.