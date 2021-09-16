Bennett prepares for final outing with Deceuninck Quick Step

Sam Bennett returns to action for the Deceuninck Quick Step team tomorrow in what will probably be his last appearance for the Belgian outfit.

The Carrick man had been side-lined by a knee injury since before the Tour de France which meant he didn’t get the chance to defend the points classification Green Jersey which he won last year.

His team manager Patrick Lefevre has been highly critical of Bennett with some scathing comments in newspaper articles with the most recent being over his participation for Ireland in last weekends European Championships road race in Italy.

Bennett – who turns 31 next month – will take to the start line tomorrow for the pan flat 195 kilometre Championship of Flanders.

He will be re-joining the Bora Hansgrohe team for next season.