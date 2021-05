Sam Bennett has returned to winning ways in the opening stage of the Tour of the Algarve.

The five-stage tour began with a 190 kilometre trip to Portimao in south Portugal today, with the Carrick-on-Suir man winning out today in a bunch sprint.

It’s a sixth World Tour level win of the 2021 season so far for Bennett, and is particularly impressive after a recent break from racing.

He’ll return for the 183 kilometre second stage tomorrow, starting in Sagres.