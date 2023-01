A Tipperary school is in an All-Ireland basketball final this afternoon.

Nenagh CBS travel to Dublin to contest the Under 19C Boys final.

They take on Galway side Coláiste Mhuirlinne in today’s decider in the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

Nenagh won their semi-final in dramatic fashion, beating St. Peter’s College 60-58 in overtime.

Today’s Cup final gets underway at 2pm.