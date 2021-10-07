Barrett, Maher and Forde Among Nominees for All Star

Three Tipperary hurlers have been included in this years All Stars Hurling nominations announced this morning.

All Ireland Champions Limerick have a full set of 15 players included as 9 Counties are represented.

Flying the flag for the Premier, Cathal Barrett and Ronan Maher have been nominated for their incredible displays in defence this year while the formidable Jason Forde has been given the nod among the forwards.

John Kiely’s Limerick team also dominate the shortlist for the hurler of the year award, with Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes and Cian Lynch on the shortlist.

Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody, Cork’s Shane Barrett and Clare’s Aidan McCarthy are in the running to be named young hurler of the year.

The football nominees will be announced tomorrow.