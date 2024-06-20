Ballydoyle trained Kyprios makes History in Royal Ascot Gold Cup

Tipperary trained Kyprios has had a landmark win to claim O’Brien’s second feature race at this year’s Royal Ascot meeting.

The Ballydoyle trained mount, ridden by Ryan Moore, became only the third horse in the competition’s history to regain the Gold Cup.

The six year old thoroughbred came in as favourite for the week’s biggest race but it took until the final furlong for him to take the lead, besting the John and Thady Gosden pair of Trawlerman and Sweet William.

This was O’Brien’s second win of the day after ‘Port Fairy’, came from behind to claim the Ribblesdale Stakes.