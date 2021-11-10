Ballina’s O’Leary named on bench for Ireland’s Autumn test with USA

Ballina’s Maeve Óg O’Leary is in line to get her first Ireland cap when the national side take on the USA.

The uncapped back-row has been named on the bench alongside Tipperary Town’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe for the clash at the RDS in Dublin on Friday night (7.15pm kick-off).

Maeve Óg has also represented her country in softball, and has impressed the Irish coaches with her club form for Munster this season.

Fethard flanker Dorothy Wall won’t be featuring in the Autumn series due to injury.

IRELAND WOMEN’S Team & Replacements (v USA Women, Autumn Test, The RDS, Friday, November 12, kick-off 7.15pm):

Player/Club/Province/Caps –

15. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)(16)

14. Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)(4)

13. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster)(21)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(44)

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College/Connacht)(14)

10. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)(6)

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)(12)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)(37)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(29)

3. Leah Lyons (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)(27)

4. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)(21)

5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(3)

6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster)(Captain)(39)

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(12)

8. Anna Caplice (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(14).

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)(4)

17. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster)(3)

18. Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)(15)

19. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster)(5)

20. Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College/Munster)*

21. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)(16)

22. Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)(5)

23. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)(5).