Ballinahinch venture into the Munster junior club hurling championship today.

The North Tipp side are the county’s representatives in the provincial championship where they will take on Cork opposition in their semi-final clash.

They take on St. Catherine’s in Páirc Uí Rinn with the winner taking on the winner of Limerick’s Feenagh/Kilmeedy and Clare’s The Banner.

Throw-in for both games is at 1.30pm.