Both Ballina & Drom-Inch earn Munster semi-final spots

Both Ballina and Drom-Inch have got Tipperary clubs off to a winning start in Munster this weekend.

In the Munster intermediate football quarter-final, Drom-Inch beat Waterford side Portlaw in Templetuohy on a full-time score of 1-08 to 0-06.

David Butler with the goal for the county intermediate champions.

The Tipp side now go on to the Munster semi-final to play the Kerry champions, which will be Na Gaeil or Beaufort in two weeks time.

Elsewhere, Ballina booked their place in the Munster Junior football semi-final this afternoon.

That’s after they beat Mountcollins of Limerick in Mountcollins in today’s quarter-final, on a full-time score of 3-12 to 0-03.

They now go on to play Waterford’s Mount Sion in the Munster semi-final in a fortnight.

Loughmore-Castleiney can complete a treble of Tipperary victories in Munster in the senior quarter-final tomorrow.

They take on Éire Óg Ennis in Ennis at 1pm Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to O’Connell’s Centra, Templemore.