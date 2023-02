Arra Rovers are NT&DL Premier Division champions.

The Portroe side played their final league of the season this morning knowing a win would secure the title.

Playing at home to Lough Derg in Shouldice Park, Arra ran out 4-1 winner to win the league.

A Ruadhan Mulrooney hattrick along with a Kevin O’Halloran goal secured the victory and the title for Arra Rovers.