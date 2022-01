Aisling McCarthy was in action overnight in the Women’s AFL down under.

The Tipperary ladies footballer’s West Coast Eagles side were beaten by the Gold Coast Suns on a final score of 46-33.

Cahir’s McCarthy recorded her first goal of the season in the defeat whilst also recording 13 disposals and four tackles.

Elsewhere, Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions had their game with Western Bulldogs postponed due to Covid issues.